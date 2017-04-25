Sheriff: Woman Rescued From Lean-To In Chisago County

April 25, 2017 11:14 AM
Filed Under: Bobcat, Chisago County Sheriff's Office, Lean-To, Rescue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A woman had to be rescued Monday night after being trapped under a lean-to north of the Twin Cities metro, according to the Chisago County Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff’s deputies responded after a woman called 911 to say her lean-to had blown over, and she was pinned underneath. A lean-to is a structure added to an existing building with rafters leaning against another wall, and they are generally used as shelters.

The officer that arrived on scene had 10,000 hours of bobcat experience logged in a previous career. He was able to use it to lift the structure off the woman and save her.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia