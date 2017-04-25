Crystal Police Seek Help Locating Missing Vulnerable Adult

April 25, 2017 8:44 AM
Filed Under: Crystal, Crystal Police Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police in Crystal are asking for the public’s help locating a missing vulnerable adult.

Fifty-four-year-old Leo Charles Bowles is described as being 5′ 11″ tall and weighing 200 pounds. He has blue eyes, brown hair and wears glasses. He currently lives at a group home off Bass Lake Road.

Police said Bowles was last seen wearing blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a long black winter jacket.

He was last seen in the area of Bass Lake in Crystal, and police have reason to believe he may be heading toward the Walmart in Brooklyn Center.

Anyone with any information on Bowles’ whereabouts is asked to call the Crystal Police Department at 952-258-5321 or 911.

