Twitter Abuzz With Mankato Earthquake Rumors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mankato residents were trembling as they posted about what they believed might have been an earthquake Tuesday morning.

According to social media reports, the shaking happened at about 11 a.m.

Just felt the earthquake in Mankato! Thought I was getting dizzy but my office was actually shaking 😲! — Mandy Weister (@MandyWubben) April 25, 2017

Our offices were just rattled in Downtown Mankato. Early reports are saying a potential earthquake or explosion nearby. Did you feel it? — C21 Atwood Realty (@atwoodrealty) April 25, 2017

Earthquake in Minnesota. 11:02 AM CST in Mankato 4.27.17, noticeable subtle shaking for less that 5 seconds. #Science #MnSTA — Eric Koser (@EKphys) April 25, 2017

No joke. Mankato just had an earthquake and we evacuated the office. — Taylor Marie (@taylor_marie_y) April 25, 2017

Some displayed a sense of humor about the situation:

The best part of Mankato having an earthquake was that a girl in my class didn't even notice because she was on her phone 😂 — Sam Murnane (@Sam_Murnane19) April 25, 2017

Before and after 1906 San Francisco earthquake and 2017 Mankato, MN earthquake. pic.twitter.com/k258wh6xxj — Trenton Dumitrache (@TrentonDumit) April 25, 2017

The Mankato Free Press reported that the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office believed the culprit to be a blast at one of the quarries, specifically Jefferson Quarry between River and Third Avenue in the northwest part of town.

According to reports, it was a scheduled, controlled explosion.

For what it’s worth, a map released by the United States Geological Study seems to indicate Minnesota as one of the very least likely states in the nation to be hit by an earthquake.