Twitter Abuzz With Mankato Earthquake Rumors

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Mankato residents were trembling as they posted about what they believed might have been an earthquake Tuesday morning.
According to social media reports, the shaking happened at about 11 a.m.
Some displayed a sense of humor about the situation:
The Mankato Free Press reported that the Blue Earth County Sheriff’s Office believed the culprit to be a blast at one of the quarries, specifically Jefferson Quarry between River and Third Avenue in the northwest part of town.
According to reports, it was a scheduled, controlled explosion.
For what it’s worth, a map released by the United States Geological Study seems to indicate Minnesota as one of the very least likely states in the nation to be hit by an earthquake.