MDH: Number Of Cases In Measles Outbreak Climbs To 21

April 25, 2017 2:21 PM
Measles, Measles Outbreak

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The number of cases in the Minnesota measles outbreak continues to climb.

The Minnesota Department of Health said Tuesday that 21 children – all from the Somali community, all unvaccinated — have been confirmed to be infected. Many of them have been hospitalized.

The number of confirmed cases is up one from Monday, and it’s expected to keep climbing.

Health officials say the outbreak has been traced to a child care facility, where several children in the Somali community were exposed.

The Somali community has been the target of misinformation regarding vaccines and a supposed link to autism.

Health officials and Somali community members say they are working to encourage vaccinations in the community.

Symptoms of measles include high fever, a cough, and a rash that spreads across the body.

