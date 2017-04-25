Vote For MN’s Best Fajitas, Brunch, Bingo & Softball League!

April 25, 2017 2:50 PM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — May is upon us, and we’re looking for your nominations for some of the best things you can find in Minnesota.

This month’s topics include the best place to find sizzling fajitas, the state’s best brunch (just in time for Mother’s Day), the most irresistible bingo night, and the most epic local softball league. Can’t you smell spring in the air?

We took your nominations on social media, and these choices rose to the top!

Voting is open now for all topics, so make your picks now!

Best Fajitas

Best Brunch

Best Bingo

Best Softball League

  1. Robert Nugent (@cojayhawks) says:
    March 30, 2017 at 10:25 pm

    Best Ramen is Zen House in Duluth.

  2. Brent Schumacher says:
    April 15, 2017 at 8:31 am

    Lowertown Bike Shop in St. Paul.
    Uptowner in St. Paul for hashbrowns

  3. Josh Hausmann says:
    April 25, 2017 at 4:32 pm

    When is voting open until?

  4. opss2com6 says:
    April 25, 2017 at 4:33 pm

