N.D. Pipeline Spills 1,050K Of Oil And Saltwater

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota Health Department officials are monitoring cleanup of a 1,050-gallon oil pipeline spill in Bowman County that reached a tributary of the Little Missouri River.
No oil reached the river, but a 14-mile stretch of Little Beaver Creek was polluted.
The Health Department says an estimated 756 gallons of oil and 294 gallons of saltwater leaked from a pipeline operated by Continental Resources. The spill was discovered Saturday about 5 miles southwest of Marmarth, and 20 of the 25 barrels of oil and saltwater believed spilled had been cleaned up as of Sunday.
There was no immediate word on the cause of the leak.
The spill was much smaller than a December leak on the Belle Fourche (foosh) Pipeline in Billings County that spilled about 530,000 gallons of oil.
(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)