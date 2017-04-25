Report: Adrian Peterson Signs With New Orleans Saints

April 25, 2017 7:25 AM
Filed Under: Adrian Peterson, Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Adrian Peterson is reporting that he is a New Orleans Saint.

He confirmed it to ESPN Tuesday morning.

According to a tweet sent by ESPN reporter Josina Anderson, Peterson will sign a one-year contract, with an option for a second year.

Peterson said he will receive a $2.5 million signing bonus and a $1 million salary for the first year.

He reported told Anderson is excited to join the new team and said he chose the team “because it just felt right within my spirit.”

Peterson will earn less than incumbent Saints starter Mark Ingram, who’s coming off the best season of his career. Peterson is expected to carry a lighter load.

The Minnesota Vikings play the Saints in the opening Monday Night Football game of the season at U.S. Bank Stadium on Sept. 11.

