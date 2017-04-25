Winter Isn’t Over For Northern Minnesota

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Minnesotans up north will want to find their winter jackets, as a blast of wintry weather is expected to hit the arrowhead this week.
The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Watch for much of the Iron Range. The watch goes into effect Tuesday night, when rain is expected to turn into a wintry mix.
The nasty weather looks to last through Thursday, with snow and sleet accumulations possibly stacking up a few inches. Ice accumulations up to a half inch are also possible along the north shore.
#WinterStorm brings mix of #rain, #freezingrain, #sleet, & #snow tonite thru Thursday. Significant icing possible. pic.twitter.com/9gy8nUGpQl
— NWS Duluth (@NWSduluth) April 25, 2017
The snow, sleet and ice are expected to make travel difficult over the next few days. Isolated power outages are also possible.
As the system moves out of the area Thursday, snow is expected to fall on much of eastern Minnesota. Even the Twin Cities metro could see a few flakes, as temperature dip below freezing.
Looking ahead, there isn’t much of a warm-up in sight. Weekend highs don’t look to climb into the 70s and rain is expected on Sunday.