4 Things To Know: Chernobyl Anniversary, Sharapova Returns To Tennis, Pretzel Day & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – From the 31st anniversary of the Chernobyl accident to National Pretzel Day, here is a look at the top four stories from April 26, 2017.

Trump Administration To Appeal Ruling On ‘Sanctuary City’ Order

The Trump administration said it will appeal a ruling by a federal judge in California on an executive order targeting “sanctuary cities.”

The order threatened to withhold federal funding from about 600 communities that refuse to cooperate with U.S. immigration authorities.

When the order was released the city of Seattle sued the president, saying it is unconstitutional for local governments to enforce federal laws.

World Remembers Chernobyl On 31st Anniversary

Wednesday marks the 31st anniversary of the Chernobyl accident in Ukraine.

An explosion and fire released a large amount of radioactive particles into the atmosphere, spreading over much of the western USSR and Europe.

Thirty-one people were killed.

Sharapova Returns To Tennis

Maria Sharapova returns to professional tennis Wednesday after a 15-month absence.

The former No. 1 female player in the world will play in the Porsche Grand Prix as Russia’s wild-card entry.

She was suspended from tennis after testing positive for a heart drug that became a banned substance last year.

Happy National Pretzel Day!

Chocolate covered, dipped in mustard or simply salted, eat up! It’s National Pretzel Day!

Pretzels were introduced to North America by Dutch immigrants in Pennsylvania, and the state is still integral to the American pretzel industry. Eighty percent of U.S. manufacturers are based there.

In honor of the day, “Pretzelmaker” is selling soft versions of the snack for $0.26.