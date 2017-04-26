Minnesota Woman Gets 5 Years Probation For Supporting Al-Shabab

April 26, 2017 1:06 PM
Filed Under: al-Shabab, Amina Mohamud Esse

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A Minnesota woman who admitted sending $850 to the militant group al-Shabab in Somalia has been sentenced to five years’ probation.

Forty-three-year-old Amina Mohamud Esse pleaded guilty in 2014 to conspiracy to provide material support to a foreign terrorist organization.

She faced up to 15 years in prison, but prosecutors sought probation because she cooperated. That included testifying against two women in a Virginia case who each got more than a decade in prison for supporting al-Shabab.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Charles Kovats says it’s the first time prosecutors recommended probation in Minnesota’s terror cases. He says other Somali defendants who didn’t cooperate got community support — but Esse has been ostracized for doing the right thing.

Esse told the judge she made a mistake and cooperated to correct it.

