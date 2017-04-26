Report: Vikings Unlikely To Pick Up Bridgewater’s 5th-Year Option

April 26, 2017 10:05 AM
Filed Under: Minnesota Vikings, Teddy Bridgewater

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Vikings will likely not pick up their recovering quarterback Teddy Bridgewater’s fifth-year option coming up this May, according to a report from ESPN.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter says the team has until May 2 to pick up the option, but it appears they are unwilling to guarantee his 2018 salary, which is north of $11 million.

Bridgewater missed the entire 2016 season after suffering a major knee injury during practice on Aug. 29, 2016. He had surgery on a torn ACL soon after.

In late-March, the quarterback posted a video to social media showing him dropping back and throwing with “spring cleaning” text captioning the video.

While it’s unlikely he’ll be ready for the 2017 season, Vikings officials have said they expect Bridgewater to make a full recovery and play again.

