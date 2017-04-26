3 More Measles Cases Confirmed, Total Cases Reaches 24

April 26, 2017 1:50 PM
Filed Under: MDH, Measles

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three more cases of measles have been confirmed in Hennepin County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.

Currently, all of the cases have been reported in children 5 years old and younger in Hennepin County. All are Somali-Minnesotan.

MDH said the child was not vaccinated in 23 of the cases. The vaccination status of the remaining case is unknown.

Measles is a highly-contagious disease. Symptoms include a high fever, runny nose and a rash that spreads over the entire body.

