3 More Measles Cases Confirmed, Total Cases Reaches 24

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three more cases of measles have been confirmed in Hennepin County, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
Currently, all of the cases have been reported in children 5 years old and younger in Hennepin County. All are Somali-Minnesotan.
MDH said the child was not vaccinated in 23 of the cases. The vaccination status of the remaining case is unknown.
Measles is a highly-contagious disease. Symptoms include a high fever, runny nose and a rash that spreads over the entire body.