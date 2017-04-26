Construction To Limit MSP Airport Terminal 1 Access This Weekend

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials with the Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport are advising travelers to plan ahead this weekend as there will be overnight road closures near the airport.
Starting at 10 p.m. Friday through 5 a.m. Saturday, the entrance road to Terminal 1, Glumack Road, will be closed. Drivers coming from Highway 5 will be detoured to Post Road and then to Northwest Drive, then around the U.S. Post Office. The route will be marked.
The same closure will take place from 10 p.m. Saturday through 5 a.m. Sunday. People heading to the airport at these times should plan for delays in getting to parking, rental car returns and drop-off and pick-up areas.
Officials say the closures are needed for construction of a skyway linking the airport’s InterContinental Hotel to Terminal 1. The hotel is set to open in the summer of 2018.