NFL Teams Announcing Day 3 Draft Picks From Grand Canyon, A Zoo, Outer Space

Bryan Altman

NFL fans that usually just tune in for the first round of the NFL Draft, and nothing more, might want to rethink that strategy for this year’s draft festivities.

In an effort to spruce up the usually boring third day of the NFL Draft — which includes teams’ fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh-round selections — the league has announced that a number of NFL teams will be revealing their draft picks from some unbelievable locations.

>>MORE: CBS Local’s 2017 NFL Draft Live Blog

The most noteworthy one?

The Houston Texans will be making their Day 3 picks from outer space with the help of the astronauts on board the International Space Station.

Houston is the home of the Johnson Space Center and is closely associated with the space program, which is why the astronauts will partake in this year’s draft day. This will be the first time in history NFL picks are announced from the confines of space.

Other notable locations include the Jacksonville Jaguars announcing their picks from London, the Arizona Cardinals announcing their picks from the Grand Canyon, and the Indianapolis Colts announcing their picks from the Indianapolis Zoo.

Here’s the complete list, courtesy of NFL.com.

Arizona Cardinals – Ten season ticket members will join cheerleaders and Big Red, the team’s mascot, to announce picks from the GRAND CANYON .

Chicago Bears – Bears running back JORDAN HOWARD and military personnel will make selections from the team’s headquarters at HALAS HALL .

Cleveland Browns – Former Browns player JOSH CRIBBS and season ticket members, along with alumni, will announce picks from CEDAR POINT AMUSEMENT PARK .

Denver Broncos – Military members and NFL legends will make selections from PIÑON CANYON MANEUVER SITE .

Houston Texans – Astronauts at the INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION AND SPACE CENTER will announce picks for the first time from outer space.

Indianapolis Colts – Colts defensive end KENDALL LANGFORD will make picks from the INDIANAPOLIS ZOO , along with staff personnel.

Jacksonville Jaguars – Picks will be announced from LONDON and JACKSONVILLE .

Kansas City Chiefs – Service members will make picks from the WHITEMAN AIR FORCE BASE.

New York Jets – Children of fallen EMT Yadira Arroyo will announce Day 3 selections from EMT HOUSE 26 .

Philadelphia Eagles – Actor MORRIS CHESTNUT and CNBC’s JIM CRAMER will make picks from the NFL DRAFT THEATER .

Pittsburgh Steelers – Actor MILO VENTIMIGLIA , Actress MANDY MOORE , current players, and members of a local youth football team will announce selections from HEINZ FIELD .

San Francisco 49ers – Country music singer JON PARDI will make picks from LEVI’S STADIUM .

Tampa Bay Buccaneers – General JOSEPH VOTEL , Commander of the United States Central Command, will announce selections from the team’s headquarters at ONE BUCANNEERS PLACE .

Washington Redskins – Actor MICHAEL EALY will make picks with fans from FEDEX FIELD.

While Day 3 of the draft isn’t exactly riveting television, many notable NFL players have come out of the draft’s later rounds, including some guy named Tom Brady who plays up in New England.

Perhaps you’ve heard of him.

Brady was drafted in the sixth round (199th overall) in the 1999 NFL Draft.

So with a slew of interesting locations on tap for draft announcements, and the possibility of the future quarterback of the Houston Texans being drafted FROM OUTER SPACE, yeah, I’d say that Day 3 of the NFL Draft is worth a watch.