Sheriff: Use Caution Picking Up Roadside Bottles In Dodge County

April 26, 2017 11:04 AM
Filed Under: Dodge County, Methamphetamine, Spring Roadside Clean-Up

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in southern Minnesota are warning anyone who might be involved in spring roadside cleaning to be careful when picking up suspicious pop or sports drink bottles.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office says individuals will manufacture methamphetamine in what is called a “shake and bake” method. Once the meth is made, the pop or sports drink bottles often get thrown into roadside ditches.

Authorities say if anyone doing roadside clean-up finds one of these bottles and opens it, oxygen can be introduced to the chemicals and the bottles can blow up, leading to serious injury or even death. Anyone who comes across these bottles should not touch it and call law enforcement immediately.

