Stranger Allegedly Pulls St. Thomas Student’s Pants Down While Walking Home

April 26, 2017 1:05 PM
Filed Under: Summit Avenue, University of St. Thomas

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A University of St. Thomas student said a stranger allegedly pulled down their pants while walking home early Saturday morning.

According to University of St. Thomas Public Safety, just before 2:30 a.m. a student was walking back to campus near Summit Avenue and The Arches when an unidentified male approached them from behind.

The report states the male then partially pulled down the student’s pants.

The victim turned to verbally confront him, and the suspect fled on foot toward the alleyway west of South Finn Street, between Summit and Grand avenues.

The suspect is described as a brown-haired, college-aged white male, standing 5-foot-8-inches to 5-foot-10-inches tall and weighing between 170 – 190 pounds.

He was wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt, baseball hat, long pants and tennis shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Public Safety at 651-962-5100.

