Lawmakers Gearing Up For Turbulent End To Session

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The 2017 legislative session is winding down, and top Democrats are warning that it could come to a wild end at the State Capitol.

Republicans and Democrats are in the midst of tough negotiations over how to fund Minnesota’s government.

The regular session ends on May 22, so lawmakers have just over three weeks to come to an agreement.

On Wednesday, Gov. Mark Dayton set the stage for a turbulent end to the session.

He told reporters he won’t accept practically anything Republicans are proposing at this point, from transportation to new restrictions on abortions in the state.

His comments also included several threats to veto the budget, especially if it has any measures that will defund early kindergarten or pre-K programs in the future.

Republicans aren’t too happy with the way negotiations are going either.

The governor has refused to engage in budget talks until the Republican-led House and Senate work out their budget differences.

Speaker of the House Kurt Daudt called that “reckless and irresponsible” given the amount of time left in the session.

This is Dayton’s last budget, which will play a big role in his legacy as governor.