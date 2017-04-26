Police: U Of M Student Goes Missing In Mississippi River Near St. Anthony Falls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Search crews are attempting to locate a University of Minnesota student who went missing in the Mississippi River near downtown Minneapolis Tuesday evening.
According to Minneapolis park police, officers responded at 8:04 p.m. to Water Power Park on a reported “water emergency.” There, officers met with a 22-year-old man who said he and friend had climbed a nearby fence so they could sit along the river.
Police say the man told them that a large “wave” came and swept him into the river and over St. Anthony Falls. He said he was able to pull himself out, but was unable to find his friend afterwards.
Police say he eventually called 911 and was taken to the Hennepin County Medical Center for medical treatment.
Officers searched the shore but could not find anyone. The Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office was also contacted and searched the river, finding no one. The victim’s whereabouts are unknown.
According to a report from Minneapolis police, the missing person is 22-year-old Christopher Stanley of Minneapolis. He is a University of Minnesota student.
Park police are assisting the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation.