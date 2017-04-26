Weather: Some Schools Cancel Classes Up North | Weather Center | Forecast | Radars | Send Photos

Snow, Ice, Freezing Rain Closes Schools In Northeast Minnesota

April 26, 2017 12:30 PM
Filed Under: Duluth, Winter Weather

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Winter-like weather isn’t quite over for some parts of Minnesota.

Ice and snow has closed schools in and around Duluth Wednesday, while a steady, cold rain falls in the Twin Cities.

Besides Duluth, Hermantown, Proctor, Cloquet, Ely and several other area school districts closed due to the winter-like weather. Freezing rain and sleet have hit other parts of northeastern Minnesota, stretching into northwestern Wisconsin.

The National Weather Service expects up to 5 inches of snow along a line from Walker east to Silver Bay on the Lake Superior shore and on the Iron Range.

Below normal temperatures are expected through the week.

