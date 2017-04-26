Concern After White Supremacist Posters Pop Up In Fargo

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Posters with white supremacist and white separatist messages appeared earlier this week on telephone poles in downtown Fargo, prompting an alert from a hate group watchdog.
The Forum newspaper reports that the posters were seen in back alleys Monday (Holocaust Remembrance Day) with messages that read “Trump was first, we’re the next” and “This country is your birthright, don’t give it up.”
By Tuesday, they were torn down.
The posters, which were documented and posted to Facebook by Fargo resident Christopher Smith, appear to have been put up by a group called “The Flyovers.” Some of the posters had links to white nationalist websites, others had a symbol reminiscent of a swastika.
The hate group watchdog Unity USA says the term “Flyovers” designates the red states that voted for President Donald Trump in the November election.
The watchdog group believes the people behind the posters – and others that’ve appeared around Fargo in recent weeks – are the work of an “a la carte hate group.”
“If there is a group starting, it could be a very organic, fledgling group of like-minded wannabe Nazis,” Kade Ferris, a Unity USA spokesperson, told the newspaper. He added that there are signs the group pushes its message using Norse mythology.
Fargo police are aware of the posters. Unity USA is encouraging people who see similar posters to contact them via Facebook.