4 Things To Know: POTUS’ VA Visit, Arkansas Executions & More

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From the president visiting the Department of Veteran Affairs to more executions in Arkansas, here are the four things to know for Thursday, April 27.

POTUS To Visit VA

President Donald Trump is scheduled to pay a visit to the Department of Veterans Affairs in Washington, D.C. today. He’s planning to sign an executive order to create a new Office of Accountability and Whistleblower Protection. The VA is one of the largest health care providers in the country. But it has a troubled history. In recent years, veterans have complained about long waits for appointments and there have been charges of corruption.

More Executions In Arkansas

Arkansas is scheduled to carry out another execution by lethal injection tonight. Convicted murderer Kenneth Williams would become the fourth inmate put to death in eight days if he doesn’t receive a last-minute stay. The state had wanted to execute eight inmates before the end of the month because one of its lethal injection drugs is set to expire. Executions for four of the eight are on hold because of court rulings.

Cash Money

A new study shows Europe and the United States are closer than ever to going cashless. Global market research firm Ipsos found 38 percent of Americans and 34 percent of Europeans are willing to ditch cash entirely for electronic payments. It also found a third of Americans say they only rarely use dollar bills.

NFL Draft

Are you ready for some football? The NFL draft kicks off in Philadelphia today for the first time since the 60s. Hundreds of college stars are hoping to find a home with a team during the three day event. The Minnesota Vikings will skip the first day of the draft. They used up their number one draft choice when they picked up Sam Bradford after Teddy Bridgewater got hurt