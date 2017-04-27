Minn. Family In Korea Needs Help To Bring Home Baby With Health Problems

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minnesota family is on a mission to bring their baby home from South Korea so he can get life-saving care.
Amber Buysman is from St. James, but has been teaching in South Korea for the last six years.
She had her second child, a boy named Erick, in November.
He was born with symptomatic congenital Cytomegalovirus, or CMV — a condition that left him deaf, blind and with developmental problems.
Two weeks ago, Erick started having seizures.
“We were absolutely devastated. Why does he have to have everything?” Buysman said. “That’s not curable, and [it’s] something that could take him at any day. He could have a grand mal seizure, he could stop breathing and that could be the end of his life.”
Erick’s condition is now so severe that the family can’t find an insurance company to help them fly home, where he can get a life-saving drug.
Once in Minnesota, Erick would qualify for Medicaid and home therapies.
The family set up this YouCare page to raise the money to get back to Minnesota.
