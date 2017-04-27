Dining Out For Life Raising Money For The Aliveness Project

April 27, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Dining Out For Life, The Aliveness Project

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – It’s that time of year again! Minnesota restaurants are inviting you to dine out in support of AIDS research.

On April 27, 160 participating restaurants in the Twin Cities Duluth and Mankato are celebrating Dining out for Life.

The event helps raise awareness and proceeds for The Aliveness Project, a nonprofit that helps provide meals and therapies for individuals with HIV and AIDS.

Participating restaurants will donate a portion of their proceeds to the organization.

The Aliveness Project is hoping to reach $270,000 and 40,000 diners.

For more information, visit Dining Out for Life online.

