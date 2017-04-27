Charges: Drunk Motorcyclist Flees Authorities In South Metro

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 33-year-old Farmington man led authorities on a high-speed chase last Saturday and was driving while impaired, according to charges filed in Dakota County Court.
Chasse Lee Ackerson was charged with fleeing a peace officer in a motor vehicle and two counts of third-degree driving while impaired in connection with the incident. It happened last Saturday night in Castle Rock Township, south of the Twin Cities metro.
According to the charges, A Dakota County sheriff’s deputy was on patrol at about 9:49 p.m. near the area of Chippendale Avenue and 240th Street in Castle Rock Township. The deputy saw a motorcycle traveling at a high rate of speed. The deputy got behind the motorcycle, which didn’t stop.
A pursuit ensued with the motorcycle reaching speeds of about 110 miles per hour. The complaint states the motorcycle maintained speeds of more than 100 miles per hour while driving around Farmington. The motorcycle turned onto 200th Street and continued driving at a reduced speed with the deputy following.
The complaint states the motorcyclist eventually stopped on Chilli Avenue. The driver, identified as Ackerson, smelled of alcohol and had bloodshot and watery eyes. Ackerson was arrested at the scene.
According to the complaint, Ackerson submitted a breath test and had a blood alcohol content of .10, over the .08 legal limit for driving in Minnesota. Ackerson has a previous impaired driving incident from 2015 and had a suspended license.
If convicted, Ackerson faces up to five years in jail and more than $10,000 in fines.