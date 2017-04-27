Olympic Medalist To Speak At Girls On The Run Luncheon

April 27, 2017 9:00 AM
Girls On The Run Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Girls on the Run-Twin Cities will be hosting a luncheon to celebrate its members next month.

On May 2, the Limitless Potential Luncheon will take place at the Aria Event Center in Minneapolis.

The group will navigate topics of resiliency, empowerment and breakthroughs with Olympic medalist and best-selling author, Bonnie St. John.

The luncheon takes place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Tickets cost $60 general admission or $100 for a VIP.

For more information, or to purchase tickets, visit Girls on the Run Twin Cities online.

