Good Question: How Much Caffeine Is in Our Drinks?

April 27, 2017 10:49 PM By Heather Brown
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO)A new review of the health literature surrounding caffeine finds 400 milligrams of caffeine a day is not going to hurt you.

To put that number into perspective, that is two medium coffees, eight cans of Coke or 40 cups of hot chocolate.

So, how much caffeine is in our drinks?

caffeine chart Good Question: How Much Caffeine Is in Our Drinks?

(credit: CBS)

The American takes in less than 300 milligrams a day, but probably doesn’t know the exact amount. Here’s the breakdown:

  • 5-Hour Energy — 200mg
  • 12oz Starbucks Dark roast — 180mg
  • 8oz. Red Bull — 80mg
  • Tazo Awake Tea — 61mg
  • 12oz. Diet Mountain Dew — 54mg
  • 12oz. Diet Coke — 46mg
  • 12oz. Pepsi — 38 mg
  • Awake Peachy green tea — 31-45mg
  • 12oz. Caribou hot chocolate — 20mg

    • Coffee has a large range when it comes to caffeine, so the Starbucks Dark Roast was used as an average. Light roast coffee generally has more caffeine than dark roast.

    There is a new coffee on market called “Death Wish,” which is advertised as the world’s strongest coffee.

    At 702 milligrams of caffeine for a 12-ounce cup, that’s almost twice the recommended daily amount.

