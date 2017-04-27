Heath Department Says Measles Cases Spread To Stearns County

April 27, 2017 1:26 PM
Filed Under: Hennepin County, Measles, Minnesota Department Of Health, Stearns County

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Officials with the Minnesota Department of Health say measles cases have spread to Stearns County.

State officials confirmed Thursday that there are 28 cases in Hennepin County and one in Stearns County. Of the 29 cases, 25 involved children that were not vaccinated and one other had a measles, mumps and rubella vaccination. The other three have not been verified.

All cases are children, ages 0 to 5. Of the 29 cases, 25 are confirmed to be Somali-Minnesotans. The ethnicity of the other four has not been verified.

