Vikings’ Latavius Murray Hopes To Fill AP’s Void

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — We will probably have to wait until Friday for the Minnesota Vikings to make a pick.

One area of contemplation during this NFL Draft: Do they need another running back?

Latavius Murray, who is in a walking boot after ankle surgery, was the big off-season signing.

The Vikings are keeping their ears open for potential picks at the position, and Murray thinks he will be ready to roll.

Vikings General Manager Rick Spielman admits he has spent much time getting character references on running backs.

“You try to talk and try to get as clear a picture as you can, and by any avenue you can,” Spielman said. “And that’s what we try to do with all these players.”

Adrian Peterson is gone; a fact which we all know. But what we don’t know is how much impact Murray will have replacing him.

“I know I got some big shoes to fill, but … I am who I am and … I’ll be the best back that I can be,” Murray said.

He played last season in Oakland with an ankle injury he did not know required surgery until the offseason. He is now hoping to be ready for training camp.

“That’s the plan, that’s my goal,” he said. “I don’t want to miss any more time that I have to, but … I have to continue to, you know, trust the plan … those guys have in place for me.”

Jerick McKinnon is back, and so is Matt Asiata. But Murray wants to be the feature back.

“I know that they want me to try to be on the field as much as I can, whether it’s first, second or third down,” Murray said.

For now, he can only watch practice — and learn Minnesota.

“I love the mentality here, I love the locker room. It’s been great, man,” Murray said. “Everybody’s really, really cool, and so I haven’t had the chance to get out and explore much in Minnesota, but when I get out of this walking boot, I’ll do a little more of that.”