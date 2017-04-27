Rock And Roll HOF Inductee To Be At Red Wing H.S. Music Festival

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Ever wanted to work in the music industry?
Then, head to Red Wing this Friday.
There are hundreds of thousands of jobs in the U.S. music industry, and just a small fraction of them are for full-time performers.
Mike Arturi, drummer for the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee band The Lovin’ Spoonful, is devoting his life’s work to helping young musicians understand and explore their options beyond the stage.
He is doing this through his program, “Find Your Place In Music,”
On Friday, Arturi will take the spotlight at the Big 9 Music Festival to promote his work.
