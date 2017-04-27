MnDOT Announces More Road Projects In Brooklyn Center, Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Transportation is advising motorists that there could be delays with upcoming road projects in Brooklyn Center and Minneapolis.
Starting Monday, the Shingle Creek Parkway ramp to and from Interstate 94 will close for two weeks. Also starting at 10 p.m. on May 5, southbound Highway 252 will go down to one lane until the morning of May 8, when the southbound lanes close for two months to allow crews to repair the bridge over I-94.
Westbound I-94 will remain open with a bypass.
MnDOT also announced road closures that are expected to last about six weeks. They include the eastbound I-94 ramp to westbound I394, starting May 8. Westbound I-94 to westbound I-394 will be down to one lane, and general traffic will use the HOV reversible lane. Lyndale Avenue to westbound I-394 will also be closed.
Officials also said 15 percent of the parking lot used by the Minneapolis Farmer’s Market will be used by contractors continuing bridge work.