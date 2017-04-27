MPD Chief Responds After Mayor Rejects Selection For 4th Precinct Inspector

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Police Chief Janee Harteau says she’s disappointed after Mayor Betsy Hodges rejected her choice for 4th Precinct Inspector.

On Wednesday, Harteau announced she chose former head of the police union John Delmonico to take over as 4th Precinct Inspector. She cited his work fostering community partnerships, and his role in decreasing robberies and aggravated assaults in the 4th precinct.

However, soon after that announcement, Hodges sent out a statement saying she appreciated Delmonico’s many years of service, but would not accept him in the position of inspector at the precinct.

“At this moment in the life of North Minneapolis, we need another kind of leadership for the next phase of the work that we are doing to build trust and transform relationships between police and community,” the statement said.

The Fourth Precinct is in north Minneapolis, and was the site of a controversial encampment in 2015 by protesters who were outraged after an officer shot and killed Jamar Clark.

On Thursday, Harteau released a statement in response to the rejection, defending her selection:

”I am disappointed in Mayor Hodges’ decision to reverse my appointment of Lt. John Delmonico. As Chief, it is my responsibility to make personnel decisions that I see best for the operations and management of the department, and best serve our community. I chose Lt. Delmonico because of his countless, long standing community partnerships and the leadership he has demonstrated in his current role as the 4th Precinct nightwatch Lieutenant over the past year.

If I must make a new appointment, I will work to select a person who exudes the same strengths and qualities as Lt. Delmonico, and I will continue to look to him as a leader in this department. As Chief of the MPD, public safety remains my top priority, and I will continue to move forward MPD 2.0, our progressive initiatives and community collaborations, and uplift the great work of the men and women of this department.”