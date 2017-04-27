3 Injured In North Minneapolis Apartment Fire

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Three people were injured Thursday in an apartment fire in north Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Fire Department says the fire started around 3 p.m. at an apartment building on the 2000 block of Washington Avenue North, in the units above Cliff N Norm’s bar.
Three people were evacuated from the building, fire officials say. Crews brought one of the victims to the hospital, the others were treated by paramedics.
The conditions of the victims are not known.
Officials say firefighters knocked down the flames in about an hour. The fire was mostly on the building’s upper floors.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.