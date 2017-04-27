Usher, Sam Hunt Added To State Fair Grandstand Concert Series

April 27, 2017 9:11 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Two more names have been added to 2017 Grandstand Concert Series lineup.

R&B singer Usher and country musician Sam Hunt will take the stage this summer at the Minnesota State Fair.

Usher will perform on Thursday, Aug. 31.

The concert will begin at 7:30 p.m., with a special guest who will be announced at a later date.

Tickets cost $72 – $97 and go on sale May 5.

Sam Hunt will perform with LANCO and Ryan Follese.

The concert will take place on the last day of the fair, Sept. 4, at 7 p.m.

Tickets cost $58 to $68 and go on sale May 5.

For more information on other acts, or tickets, visit the Minnesota State Fair Grandstand online.

