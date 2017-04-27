Search Resumes On Miss. River For Missing U Of M Student

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Crews are resuming their search for a missing University of Minnesota student.
The Hennepin County Sheriff’s office says 22-year-old Chris Stanley was swept into the Mississippi River by a large wave Tuesday night.
Search crews will focus their attention at Water Power Park, where Chris Stanley was last seen. He was there with his roommate before the two were swept into the Mississippi River.
On Tuesday night, Stanley and his roommate jumped a fence outside the park so they could sit along the river.
His roommate told authorities a large wave swept them into the Mississippi River and over St. Anthony Falls.
The roommate was able to get out of the water and immediately called 911, but so far, there has been no sign of Stanley.
Here you can see the Sheriff’s Office helicopter searching the river by air, also using sonar equipment to scour the water.
Friends and family members gathered for a private vigil Wednesday night to pray for Stanley. It was at Oak Grove Lutheran Church in Richfield, where his mother works in mission development.
Crews with the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office were out for much of the day yesterday, searching the river for Stanley. They were back Thursday morning at sunrise.