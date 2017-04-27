Trump Tells Reporter He Considered Breaking Up 9th Circuit Court

April 27, 2017 8:41 AM

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump, still chafing over rulings blocking his travel ban early this year, says he’s considered breaking up the West Coast-based 9th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Asked during a White House interview by the Washington Examiner if he’d thought about proposals to break up the court, Trump replied, “Absolutely, I have.” He added that “there are many people that want to break up the 9th Circuit. It’s outrageous.”

The comments echoed his Twitter criticism of the court Wednesday morning.

Trump called U.S. District Judge William Orrick’s preliminary injunction against his order stripping money from sanctuary cities “ridiculous” on Twitter. He said that he planned to take that case to the Supreme Court. But an administration appeal of the district court’s decision would go first to the 9th Circuit.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

