Police Investigating After Man Found Dead In Bloomington Home

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Police are investigating after a man was found dead in a Bloomington home late Thursday evening.
According to the Bloomington Police Department, just before 10:45 p.m. officers received a call to check on a home on the 6800 block of West Old Shakopee Road.
Upon arrival, they found a man dead at the scene.
Police are not saying how the man died, or if they know who may have done it.
Bloomington police, the Hennepin County Sheriff’s Office Crime Lab and Hennepin County Medical Examiner are currently investigating.
Anyone with any information is asked to call Bloomington police at 952-563-4900.