Bond Reduced For Man Accused Of Killing UW Student

April 28, 2017 10:51 AM
Filed Under: Hussain Saeed Alnahdi, University Of Wisconsin-Stout, Wisconsin

MENOMONIE, Wis. (AP) — A judge in Wisconsin has reduced bond for a Minnesota man charged in the death of a university student from Saudi Arabia.

Dunn County Circuit Court Judge Rod Smeltzer granted a defense request Thursday and lowered a $75,000 bond to $25,000.

Cullen Osburn has pleaded not guilty to charges of felony murder and aggravated battery in the death of Hussain Saeed Alnahdi. The 24-year-old student died from a brain injury last October following an altercation with Osburn in downtown Menomonie.

Alhahdi was a junior majoring in business administration at the University of Wisconsin-Stout. Osburn, a convicted felon, was not a UW student.

