Dame It! The ‘Best Time Ever’ Fundraiser Returns April 30

The Minnesota chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier throws a spotlight on Twin Cities women chefs at “Dame It” on Sunday, April 30 from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m., while also raising funds for two worthy causes: local culinary students and the youth gardening project, Urban Roots.
It’s a party with a taste around at Loring Social, 1629 Hennepin Ave. in Minneapolis.
Chef Shack Beef Cheeks
Serves 10 People
5 each 1000 hills grass fed beef cheeks
2 large onions
1 cup of red wine
1 cup celery
1 cup carrots
4 cups chicken stock
2 table spoons oil
Salt and pepper to taste
Heat 2 tablespoons of oil in an ovenproof 6-quart wide heavy pot over moderately high heat until hot but not smoking.
While oil is heating, pat beef cheeks dry and season with salt and pepper.
Brown beef, without crowding, on all sides, about 20 minutes total, and transfer with tongs to a bowl.
Pour off fat from pot, deglaze with the wine. Next add the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil and cook onion, carrot and celery over moderately-low heat, stirring occasionally, until softened, about 10 minutes.
Add the beef cheeks and wine all together with the chicken stock and cook for 3 hours at 300 degrees, or until fork tender.