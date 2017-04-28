1 Dead, 1 Injured In Fatal Crash On I-494 In West Metro

April 28, 2017 6:27 AM
Filed Under: Minnesota State Patrol, Minnetonka

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – One man was killed and another was injured after a crash on northbound Interstate 494 in Minnetonka early Friday morning.

According to the Minnesota State Patrol, around 1:15 a.m. a Ford F150 truck, drive by a 31-year-old Sartell man, was driving north on I-494 near Oakland Road when he lost control, went off the road and rolled.

The man exited his truck, and then attempted to cross the northbound lanes of I-494 where he was struck by a Chevy Impala, driven by a 51-year-old Maple Gove man. He was killed on the roadway.

The driver of the Chevy Impala was taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The names of both men involved have not yet been released.

Minnesota State Patrol is investigating.

