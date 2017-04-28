Grand Marais Named Best Midwestern Small Town

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Midwest’s best small town is right here in Minnesota, according to USA Today readers.
A readers’ choice poll ranked the 10 best Midwestern small towns, and Grand Marais landed at the top. USA Today’s cited the town’s “art galleries, quirky restaurants, local shops and diverse lodging,” as reasons for the ranking.
Grand Marais is not the only Minnesota town to make the list – Lanesboro came in at No. 3. Lanesboro’s qualifications include a plethora of outdoor activities, historic architecture and numerous bed-and-breakfasts.
In 2015, Grand Marais was named “America’s Coolest Little Town” by Budget Travel.
The two towns span the length of the Land of 10,00 Lakes. Grand Marais sits on Minnesota’s northern tip on the shore of Lake Superior. Lanesboro is located near the Iowa border in southern Minnesota.
Michigan, Indiana and Ohio each had two towns on the list as well. Nebraska City, Nebraska, and Weston, Missouri, rounded out the top 10.