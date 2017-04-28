BCA Searching For Teens Accused Of Attempted Murder In Hinckley

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — State investigators are asking for the public’s help locating two 17-year-old girls accused of attempted murder in Hinckley.
The Bureau of Criminal Apprehension (BCA) says Aseil Cynthia-Salema Abuhamed and Tayah Valorios Thomas stabbed a male victim, which resulted in life-threatening injuries.
Investigators say both girls fled the scene, and are unsure of where they headed or how they were traveling.
Anyone with information should contact the Pine County Sheriff’s Office at 320-629-8380, or call 911.