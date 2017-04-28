Immigrants Plan May Day Rallies Against Trump

April 28, 2017 7:01 AM
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Immigration, May Day

CHICAGO (AP) — Immigrants and their allies are preparing for May 1 rallies nationwide and say there’s renewed momentum to fight back against President Donald Trump’s policies and more collaboration among different advocacy groups.

Around the world, union members have traditionally marched on May 1 for workers’ rights. In the United States, the event became a rallying point for immigrants in 2006 when more than 1 million people marched against a proposed immigration enforcement bill.

Since then, the U.S. marches have waned in size, but activists expect participation to surge this year because immigrant groups are working with organizations such as the Women’s March. Also, many businesses with immigrant ties are closing or allowing employees to participate without penalty.

Activists in major cities including Chicago and Los Angeles expect tens of thousands of people to participate in Monday demonstrations, along with demonstrations in smaller cities.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch