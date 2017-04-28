LeBron James Gives DeLaSalle A Big Shout Out For 6th Championship Win

April 28, 2017 10:20 AM
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When DeLaSalle High School’s basketball team won its sixth-straight Class 3A boys state title, it gained a lot of national attention – including arguably one of the greatest basketball players of our time.

Recently, Cleveland Cavaliers’ LeBron James sent DeLaSalle a video congratulating the team on its win.

“The one thing no one will ever be able to take from you is knowing you guys are champions,” James said. “Respect and salute.”

Additionally, James sent the team a letter:

James also sent the team “Striving For Greatness” shirts, which is a digital show he does that gives a behind-the-scenes look at the work he puts in to being an NBA superstar.

The team, of course, sent James a response back, thanking him for his kind words and support.

