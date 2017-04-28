Minnesota’s Long, Proud History With Arbor Day

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — April 28 is Arbor Day, and you may not know it, but Minnesota has a long history with the holiday. It was one of the pioneering states behind the Arbor Day movement.

Students from Hand In Hand Montessori School in Roseville are celebrating Arbor Day. The North Star State has been celebrating the tree-planting holiday for well over 100 years, and youngsters are learning early on the importance of the holiday.

It wasn’t just trees going into the ground Friday, but acorns, too.

“Wish it luck,” teachers told their students at Hand In Hand. “Come back in 100 years and you can see your tree.”

Minnesota was the fourth state to start celebrating Arbor Day way back in 1876. Now, all 50 states are on board.

In the Land of 10,000 Lakes, May is Arbor Month. The warmer weather allows newly planted trees to get off to a good start.

The DNR has some tree planting tips:

Pick the right tree for the location where you’ll be planting.

Keep the tree’s roots damp until planting.

Be sure to layer two to four inches of mulch over the planting area, but keep it away from the tree trunk.

Water newly planted trees at least once a week for three years.

With a century of tree-planting practice, Minnesota will continue to standby its Arbor Day tradition.

During the month of May, the Minnesota D-N-R wants you to get your daily dose of trees. It’s sponsoring a #31DaysOfTrees Challenge for Arbor month. For information, click here.