Mpls. DoubleTree Hosts 22nd Annual Minnesota Autism Conference

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – April is National Autism Awareness month.
So, to help bring awareness, Minneapolis is hosting the 22nd annual Minnesota Autism Conference this week.
It’s taking place at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Park Place.
Walk-in registration is welcome Friday and Saturday.
The cost is $40 for people with Autism spectrum disorder, $135 for Autism Society of Minnesota members and $165 for nonmembers.
Saturday day rates are half price.
For more information, visit the Autism Society of Minnesota online.