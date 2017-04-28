Meet Schnitzel, Our Pet Guest Of The Week!

April 28, 2017 12:00 PM
Filed Under: Northwood's Humane Society, Pet Guest

This week’s pet guest is Schnitzel the Dachshund!

Schnitzel is a 6-year-old brown, short hair Dachshund available for adoption at the Northwoods Humane Society.

He was found with another Dachshund as a stray and was never claimed.

schnitzel and hans Meet Schnitzel, Our Pet Guest Of The Week!

(credit: Northwoods Humane Society)

Schnitzel is playful, cheeky and a tad naughty at times. He loves to stick his nose under fences and gates.

It is unknown is Schnitzel is house trained or how he is with kids.

His adoption fee is $225.

For more information, or to adopt him, visit Northwoods Humane Society online.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From WCCO | CBS Minnesota

Pulling Together
Excellent Educator

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch