Meet Schnitzel, Our Pet Guest Of The Week!

This week’s pet guest is Schnitzel the Dachshund!
Schnitzel is a 6-year-old brown, short hair Dachshund available for adoption at the Northwoods Humane Society.
He was found with another Dachshund as a stray and was never claimed.
Schnitzel is playful, cheeky and a tad naughty at times. He loves to stick his nose under fences and gates.
It is unknown is Schnitzel is house trained or how he is with kids.
His adoption fee is $225.
For more information, or to adopt him, visit Northwoods Humane Society online.