Mpls. Reaches Agreement In Lawsuit Against HGTV Star

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The city of Minneapolis has reached a settlement with HGTV star Nicole Curtis over a property she reportedly failed to renovate.

Curtis is the host of HGTV’s reality show “Rehab Addict.” The premise of the show includes Curtis buying and restoring historic homes that are dilapidated or broken down.

In 2012, Curtis purchased a property on the 1500 block of Hillside Avenue N. in Minneapolis for $2 and agreed under contract to redevelop the property into a single family home within 12 months.

Court documents revealed that she failed to do so.

In January, after a years-long battle with Curtis over the home, the city of Minneapolis filed a lawsuit against her and Detroit Renovations, of which she acts as president.

Minneapolis said Curtis “failed to substantially complete the minimum improvements on the property,” and also didn’t pay property taxes or maintained insurance.

At a meeting in April, the city council agreed to a settlement with the construction company.

The terms of settlement are that Curtis, and Detroit Renovations, must complete its development of the property by Oct. 15, 2017, subject to a 60-day cure period.

The must also deposit construction costs in the amount of $150,000.

And finally, in the event they do not complete the renovations, the deed of the house must be given over to the city of Minneapolis.