Tap Talk: HeadFlyer Brewing Opens In Northeast Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – For anyone who thought the Northeast Minneapolis brewery bubble would soon burst, think again.
The Twin Cities’ newest brewery, HeadFlyer Brewing, opened up on Saturday in – you guessed it – Northeast.
Married couple Amy and Neil Miller opened the taproom in the Miller Textile Building along East Hennepin Avenue. Neil, a longtime homebrewer, heads the brewhouse while Amy handles the books.
They were also joined by two partners, Nate Larson and Austin Lee.
Inspired by their own risk, Amy and Neil chose the name “HeadFlyer” to represent seeking out opportunities and blazing new trails.
HeadFlyer is located at 861 E Hennepin Avenue. They are open 3 – 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 1 – 11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday.
