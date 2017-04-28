Tap Talk: F-Town Releases Peanut Butter Porter, Golden Ale

Spring is slowly arriving in Minnesota, and several in the hospitality world are welcoming it with open arms.
As the new season approaches, restaurants, bars and breweries are updating their menus to include new flavors.
One of those breweries is Faribault’s F-Town Brewing Company.
Earlier this week, the brewery released two new flavors – the Moon Boots Peanut Butter Porter and the Be Here Now Golden Ale.
Moon Boots is made with real peanut butter and chocolate to create an authentic mouth feel and taste.
Be Here Now has hints of tangerine and citrus, both in the hops and the malts. It’s crisp, fresh and meant to be shared among friends who enjoy all styles of beer.
Both beers are currently on tap at the brewery.
For more information on location, or other beers on tap, visit F-Town Brewing Company online.