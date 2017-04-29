Students Release Dozens Of ‘Dragonflies’ At Mall In Abbey Taylor’s Honor

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — It was nearly 10 years ago when 6-year-old Abbey Taylor was devastatingly injured in a wading pool.
She died the following year from those injuries.
A state investigation blamed her death on poor upkeep at a St. Louis Park golf club. And since her death, state and federal laws have been changed to make pools safer.
Now, her school is now honoring her through art.
Second graders from Concord Elementary School created 150 dragonflies, which were put on display in Southdale Mall Saturday.
“These kids who are doing this artwork weren’t even alive when she was hurt,” said Scott Taylor, Abbey’s father. “So the continuing message that’s going on through the next round of kids as they come through is pretty exciting,”
The dragonfly is symbolic for change, and it is the central message for Abbey’s Hope Foundation, which works to make sure these accidents don’t happen again.
The dragonflies will be on display at the mall’s atrium through the end of summer.
